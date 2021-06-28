Deepika Padukone returns to social media after almost two month

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone shared a glimpse of her workout routine in an Instagram post. Her last post was May 2.

Deepika Padukone shared her first Instagram post in 56 days on Monday. Although she has been liking and commenting on posts shared by her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, she had not shared anything since the first week of May.

The actress was not much active on social media these days. But today she decided to surprise her fans and shared a post to which everyone will relate.

Through photos, she showed what expectation vs reality looks like. In the pictures, we can see her clad in black athleisure and doing yoga. In the second picture she is seen sleeping.