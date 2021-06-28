Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Deepika Padukone returns to social media after almost two month

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 12:59 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Deepika Padukone

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone shared a glimpse of her workout routine in an Instagram post. Her last post was May 2.

Deepika Padukone shared her first Instagram post in 56 days on Monday. Although she has been liking and commenting on posts shared by her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, she had not shared anything since the first week of May.

The actress was not much active on social media these days. But today she decided to surprise her fans and shared a post to which everyone will relate.

Through photos, she showed what expectation vs reality looks like. In the pictures, we can see her clad in black athleisure and doing yoga. In the second picture she is seen sleeping.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Zulfi Bukhari resigned
9 hours ago
FO rejects report claiming former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari visited Israel

Former special assistant to the prime minister on overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari...
Hareem Shah’s Marriage
10 hours ago
PPP MPA rejects rumors of his marriage with Hareem Shah

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah on Monday denied...
TikTok Gets Suspend In Pakistan Once Again
10 hours ago
TikTok Gets Suspend In Pakistan Once Again

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to ban TikTok across Pakistan,...
10 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan flaunts carved abs in his latest video

Hrithik Roshan is a superstar of Bollywood, who has won hearts with...
Hareem Shah’s Marriage
11 hours ago
Hareem Shah’s Marriage breaks the internet, becomes a top trend on Twitter

Famous Tik Tok star Hareem Shah got married to a Pakistan Peoples...
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan
11 hours ago
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to ban TikTok across Pakistan,...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

SAR TO PKR: 1 Saudi Riyal to Pakistan Rupee
3 hours ago
Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today 1 SAR TO PKR Open market on, 29th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Saudi Riyal To PKR open market exchange rate (Updated, 29th...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
4 hours ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Rates on, 29th June 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
today gold rates in dubai
4 hours ago
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 29th June 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in Dubai updated on, (29th June, 2021) 24 Carat...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
4 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan today on, 29th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rate in Pakistan today on 29th June 2021, Check currency...