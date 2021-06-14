Dragon Boat Festival kicks off in China

In China, an interesting competition of the Dragon Boat Festival has started in many cities of China.

According to the Chinese news agency, visitors from all over China gathered in Wuhan’s Mulan Great Lake to watch the annual traditional boat race, the main event of the traditional Dragon Boat Festival.

In addition, decorated stalls also became the center of attention of the visitors.

Three boat teams from the Houhu area in Wuhan joined the game this year.

The Dragon Boat Festival continues to attract a large number of tourists.