‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan wishes his dad on Father’s Day

On Father’s Day, leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who plays the title role in the historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, sent his love and best wishes to his father.

Engin aka Ertugrul, who shared a nice photo of his parents on Instagram, wished his father a happy father’s day in Turkish, which reads: “Happy father’s day daddy.”

The Turkish actor also posted a touching handwritten note from his five-year-old son Emir, in which he expresses his love for his father on Father’s Day.

Emir wrote for his dad Engin “Dad, I love you so much. Happy Father’s Day.”

Ertugrul

On social media, the endearing posts have won the hearts of the fans.