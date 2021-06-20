Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

On Father’s Day, Burak Ozcivit shares a heartwarming shot with his son

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

20th Jun, 2021. 02:13 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Burak Ozcivit

Burak Ozcivit, the title character in the historical drama series Kurulus: Osman, shared adorable images with his son Karan zçivit to celebrate Father’s Day.

Burak, alias Osman, came to Instagram to share nice photographs with a lovely caption in Turkish that reads, “Happy Father’s Day, my paşam… @karanozcivit,” followed by a heart emoji.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Burak Özçivit (@burakozcivit)

Turkish people call their son ‘paşam’ (prince) with love.

The actor also stunned his millions of followers with a breathtaking photo from the set of Kurulus: Osman with his two-year-old son Karan.

He posted the picture with a caption which reads: ‘Father and son’.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Varun Dhawan
5 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Chris Pratt just had a cute Twitter interaction

When Chris Pratt offered love to his Indian followers, including megastar Varun...
Prince Harry
5 hours ago
Prince Harry’s son Archie has no hope of becoming a prince

Even if Prince Charles becomes king, it appears that Prince Harry and...
Angelina Jolie
6 hours ago
Angelina Jolie enjoys outing with her son Knox

Angelina Jolie, a Hollywood celebrity and supermom, is usually spotted out with...
"He had to endure Katrina for 3 days" Says Salman Khan About Katrina Kaif
14 hours ago
“He had to endure Katrina for 3 days” Says Salman Khan About Katrina Kaif

Bollywood superstar and Sultan Salman Khan has revealed that when John Abraham...
Ali Zafar Birthday
16 hours ago
Ali Zafar’s song goes viral on social media

Ali Zafar has released his first love drama song in different ways,...
Britney Spears
16 hours ago
Britney Spears Drops A Hint On Whether She Will Perform Again Or Not

Britney Spears says she has no idea whether she will ever perform...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Sonam Kapoor
4 mins ago
Father’s day: Sonam Kapoor shares a touching message for her father

On Father's Day, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor wrote a touching message to...
Qureshi meets Turkish Foreign Minister
11 mins ago
Qureshi, Turkish Counterpart Eye Stable Afghanistan For Region’s Progress

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart...
Sloth takes up to a month to digest food
31 mins ago
Did You Know Which Animal Takes Up To A Month To Digest Food?

A number of animal lovers usually have knowledge about the interesting facts...
32 mins ago
Father’s Day 2021: All you need to know about this day’s significance

Father's Day 2021: Father's Day is a day dedicated to honoring fathers,...