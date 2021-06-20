On Father’s Day, Burak Ozcivit shares a heartwarming shot with his son

Burak Ozcivit, the title character in the historical drama series Kurulus: Osman, shared adorable images with his son Karan zçivit to celebrate Father’s Day.

Burak, alias Osman, came to Instagram to share nice photographs with a lovely caption in Turkish that reads, “Happy Father’s Day, my paşam… @karanozcivit,” followed by a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burak Özçivit (@burakozcivit)

Turkish people call their son ‘paşam’ (prince) with love.

The actor also stunned his millions of followers with a breathtaking photo from the set of Kurulus: Osman with his two-year-old son Karan.

He posted the picture with a caption which reads: ‘Father and son’.