Esra Bilgic pens a lovely birthday note for Ertugrul co-star Ezgi Esma

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

02nd Jun, 2021. 07:56 pm
Esra Bilgic

‘Esra Bilgic’, who played the role of ‘Halime’ in ‘Ertugrul’, became a star in Pakistan as soon as the series broadcasted in the country.

Esra has gained much popularity and admiration in Pakistan ever since the super hit Turkish television series Dirilis: Ertugrul aired in Pakistan.

Halima Sultan aka Esra Bilgic penned a lovely birthday note for her Dirilis: Ertugrul co-star Ezgi Esma, who played the role of Banu Çiçek in the serial.

Taking to her Instagram account, she posted a beautiful photo of Esma to wish her on her 39th birthday and wrote, “Happy birthday. I love you so much.”

Ezgi Esma

The post has won the hearts of many fans on instagram as they showered the duo with love and compliments.

 

 

