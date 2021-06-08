Fawad Chaudhry: England cricket series will not be shown in Pakistan

On Tuesday, The federal cabinet rejected the offer of Pakistan Television Corporation to coordinate with an Indian company to live broadcast the upcoming Pakistan-England cricket series.

Fawad Chaudhry, ‘Federal Minister for Information’ addressed a press conference after the cabinet meeting and said that the cabinet was requested to approve the partnership with Indian broadcasters (Star and Asia) who have the rights to air the match, which would enable Pakistan Television (PTV) to broadcast the cricket series between Pakistan and England which was scheduled to start from July 8.

The proposal has been rejected. Pakistan cannot undertake a partnership with any Indian company and our ties with the neighbouring country are subject to India reverting its Aug 5, 2019 decision [to restore Kashmir’s previous status].

He said, “Indian companies hold the rights to broadcast [matches] in South Asia …. And we cannot conduct business with any Indian company”.

He added, “Normalization of ties with India is subject to it taking back the August 5 decision”.

He told that Pakistan would try to explore different options, including approaching the ‘England Cricket Board’ and other foreign companies to secure broadcasting rights, but “regrettably” the rights have been reserved by Indian companies in South Asia. The minister highlighted that due to this decision the PTV and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would bear financial losses.