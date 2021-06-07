Double Click 728 x 90
Former Pakistan cricketer lists reasons why Indian cricket is better

Suhaib Ahmed

07th Jun, 2021. 10:41 pm
Abdur Rehman, 41, former Pakistan spinner stated that the Indian cricketing system is better than Pakistan’s and how well they take care of their national players.

Indian cricket, currently, enjoys an enviable status, in the last few months, they in different matches showed their depth and talent by making staggering comebacks from tough situations along with every player putting their hand up to perform.

Rehman, played twenty-two Tests, thirty-one ODIs, and eight T20Is for Pakistan, having a total of one-hundred-forty international wickets, and took retirement in October 2018. He stated that the ‘Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’ is better than the ‘Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’ and how well they take care of their players.

Rehman said, “Indian system is much better than Pakistan. Their level of domestic cricket is high. Their attitude towards players is very good. Even their domestic cricket has a standard, so the players are treated accordingly. The match fees of their players are high. Their contracts are impressive”.

He also called out PCB for their central contracts fiasco and for failing to make successful selections.

He further said, “Last year, PCB had handed out central contracts and paid players rupees fifty lakh. But today, there are neither in PSL nor in domestic cricket. Who is to blame for this fiasco? There has to be a system in place. The current players as well as the upcoming generation must know how it works. The current PCB management seems to be more interested in safeguarding themselves. Players are picked randomly and dropped”.

He added: “PCB needs to take a positive approach going ahead. Good players need to be brought into the setup, and they need to be honed and given a long enough run to prove themselves. If PCB keeps chopping and changing, neither will the team benefit nor the cricket board.”

 

