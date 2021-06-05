Double Click 728 x 90
France minister has set a new rule for UK and US travelers

Raba Noor

05th Jun, 2021. 10:37 pm
France

Travelers to France from countries where the COVID-19 risk is ranked “orange,” such as the United Kingdom and the United States, will be required to be vaccinated and provide a recent negative test result, according to European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune.

Under new rules set to take effect from June 9.

“People coming from orange countries who have not been vaccinated will need to prove they have an imperative reason to travel to France such as a legal case or child care and will also have to show a recent negative COVID-19 test,” Beaune said.

For countries that France classifies as “green,” which includes all European Union member states, as well as a number of countries where the virus is considered to be under control, such as Australia, South Korea, Israel, Japan, Lebanon, New Zealand, and Singapore, the entry requirements, are less restrictive.

“If you come from a green country and you are vaccinated, you are welcome to come and enjoy France. If you are not vaccinated, you will need a recent negative test to enter French territory, he said.

People from red-listed countries, such as South Africa, Argentina, Brazil, India, and Turkey, can only visit France if they have a strong reason, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not.

Beaune further said, “French residents would only have to take a test to enter the country, even if they were arriving from counties classified as red or orange.”

