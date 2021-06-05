Double Click 728 x 90
General Attorney of Nigeria orders prosecution for Twitter ban offenders

Raba Noor

05th Jun, 2021. 11:04 pm
Nigeria twitter

After telecom operators stopped access to Twitter on Saturday as a result of a presidential order aimed at suspending the US social media giant indefinitely, Nigeria’s attorney general has ordered immediate prosecution of those who break the rules barring it. 

This was announced in a statement issued by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice on Saturday.

The statement said, “Malami directed the DPPF to liase with the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, National Communication Communication (NCC) and other relevant government agencies to ensure the speedy prosecution of offenders without any further delay.”

The country’s chief legal officer refused to elaborate about the prosecution or who will be targeted.

Following the announcement, telecommunications operators in Nigeria blocked Twitter leaving users in the country unable to access the microblogging website while some navigated the hurdle using Virtual Private Networks (VPN).

