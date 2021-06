Pakistani actress Hajra Yamin is the leading name in the drama industry who is in showbiz since 2010.

Recently Hajra Yamin posted her pictures on Instagram which seem to be from her fashion shoot.

Take a look at her photos:

Despite looking super chic, Hajra Yamin faced immense criticism over her latest pictures.

Let’s have a look at how netizens reacted to Hajra’s recent pictures.