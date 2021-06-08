‘Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty’ Shamita Shetty heartfelt note for sister

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty turns a year older today. While the social media is flooded with wishes for the Dhadkan actress, her sister Shamita Shetty took to Instagram and pens down a beautiful note for Shilpa.

Sharing a video featuring some of her memorable throwback moments with the birthday girl, Shamita wrote, “Happy birthday my munki the love of my life Thankyou for being the lovely soul u r, ever so caring, filled with so much positivity u fill my life with so much love n joy.. can’t imagine it without u! may u always be surrounded by ppl who love you n care for u n may ur life be filled with happiness n peace always Huggies n love to the power of infinity.”

Reacting to Shamita’s post, Shilpa replied “Awwwwww my Tunki you have my heart and u know that, looovveeee uuuuu soooooo much.”



On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra also shared a video montage comprising of some precious throwback moments featuring Shilpa from their vacations and moments spent together.

“The song, the lyrics, the video says it all. Without you I am nothing. I love you soo much. Happy Birthday my Dream come true @theshilpashetty #happybirthday #gratitude #love #wife.”

