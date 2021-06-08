Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

‘Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty’ Shamita Shetty heartfelt note for sister

Raba Noor

08th Jun, 2021. 07:00 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty turns a year older today. While the social media is flooded with wishes for the Dhadkan actress, her sister Shamita Shetty took to Instagram and pens down a beautiful note for Shilpa.

Sharing a video featuring some of her memorable throwback moments with the birthday girl, Shamita wrote, “Happy birthday my munki the love of my life Thankyou for being the lovely soul u r, ever so caring, filled with so much positivity u fill my life with so much love n joy.. can’t imagine it without u! may u always be surrounded by ppl who love you n care for u n may ur life be filled with happiness n peace always Huggies n love to the power of infinity.”

Reacting to Shamita’s post, Shilpa replied “Awwwwww my Tunki you have my heart and u know that, looovveeee uuuuu soooooo much.”

Take a look at Shamita Shetty post:

On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra also shared a video montage comprising of some precious throwback moments featuring Shilpa from their vacations and moments spent together.

“The song, the lyrics, the video says it all. Without you I am nothing. I love you soo much. Happy Birthday my Dream come true @theshilpashetty #happybirthday #gratitude #love #wife.”

Take a look at Raj Kundra post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Raj Kundra (@rajkundra9)

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Vidya Balan
3 hours ago
Vidya Balan announces Sherni is here in her printed saree shoot

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan announces the arrival of Sherni in new photos...
6 hours ago
Photos: Madhuri Dixit treats fans with new ethnic looks

Madhuri Dixit and fashion goes hand in hand all the time whenever...
Neha Kakkar
1 day ago
‘Wish I could give you more’ says Rohanpreet on Neha’s Birthday bash

On the special occasion of Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar’s Birthday, her husband...
Deepika Padukone
1 day ago
Photos: Deepika Padukone looks ravishing in her least favorite color

Deepika Padukone dislikes the color yellow, yet she slayed in all yellow...
Evelyn Sharma Wedding
2 days ago
Ye Jawani Hai Deewani Actress Evelyn Sharma Gets Married To Her Fiancé In Australia

A German model and Indian film actress Evelyn Sharma has tied the...
Yami Gautam
2 days ago
Yami Gautam shares Pictures from her private wedding ceremony with Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam surprised her fans on Friday when she shared photographs of...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

General Qamar Javed Bajwa
2 hours ago
Pakistan values to fraternal relations with Azerbaijan: COAS Gen Bajwa

Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov, Commander of Azerbaijan Naval Forces called on General...
Murad Ali Shah
2 hours ago
Budget 2021-22: Sindh to unveil 10 mega schemes for Karachi

Sindh government to launch 10 new mega projects for Karachi in the...
Barcelona confirm ‘Sergio Aguero’ signing from ‘Manchester City’
2 hours ago
Barcelona confirm ‘Sergio Aguero’ signing from ‘Manchester City’

Barcelona confirmed that ‘Manchester City’ striker ‘Sergio Aguero’ will join the club...
budget
2 hours ago
Budget 2021-22: Punjab govt suggests 10pc growth in salaries, pensions of govt employees

The Punjab government is all set to present the budget 2021-22, before...