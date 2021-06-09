Double Click 728 x 90
Harry and Meghan did not ask Queen Elizabeth to name their daughter

Raba Noor

10th Jun, 2021. 12:16 am
Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named their daughter after Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana.

The royal couple welcomed their second child on Friday and the baby’s arrival was announced on Sunday by their spokesperson.

According to the report, has said that the Queen was not asked by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about naming their daughter Lilibet.

According to the publication, the source disputed reports that the Duke and Duchess had spoken to Queen Elizabeth before the birth.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s spokesperson said the couple would not have used the name had the Queen not been supportive.

According to the spokesperson, the Queen was the first family member Prince Harry had called.

