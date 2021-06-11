Double Click 728 x 90
Himesh Reshammiya drops the title track of ‘Surroor 2021’

Raba Noor

12th Jun, 2021. 12:49 am
Himesh Reshammiya

The music icon Himesh Reshammiya dropped the title track of the album ‘Surroor 2021’.

The singer took to Instagram to inform his fans about the exciting release and asked them to check out the song.

He wrote, “Surroor 2021 title track is out now on Himesh Reshammiya melodies youtube channel, give it all your love , Jai Matadi let’s rock, surroor girl”.

Take a look at his post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Himesh Reshammiya (@realhimesh)

On the work front, Himesh is currently a judge on the singing reality TV show ‘Indian Idol 12’ along with Neha Kakkar and Anu Malik, who had replaced Vishal Dhadlani on the show.

