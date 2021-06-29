Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

I’ve never had a boyfriend, says Hareem shah

Raba NoorWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 06:49 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Hareem shah marriage

The Pakistani TikTok star and social media sensation Hareem shah said that she never had a boyfriend before her marriage.

Recently, she took to Instagram, she shared a video message in which she appeals to her fans and people on social media in general, to not associate her with random people after news broke she had married a PPP leader.

Take a look at her video:

“I would like to clearly let ask everyone to stop linking me up with just anyone. Prior to this, I had no boyfriend and had not been in a relationship with anyone. Promoting someone from one’s ID or making promotional videos for someone does not mean you are in a relationship with said person. I have had no relationships with anyone, so please stop sharing random people’s pictures with mine,” Hareem said in the video.

“If you have ever seen me in a video with someone else, the sole purpose was their promotion. There was nothing else going on there, and if there’s was I would have accepted it. I had previously clarified that there was no such person in my life that I was interested in or with whom I would want to have a relationship. There was no such thing in the past, and now that there is, I have accepted it,” she added.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

World must counter Islamophobia
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s relationship with China will remain the same: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday stated that no matter what happens,...
Hareem Shah
2 hours ago
Hareem Shah’s Rise To Fame

Hareem shah is a famous internet celebrity who rose to fame with...
Salman
2 hours ago
Throwback video of Salman Khan dancing with his brothers goes viral

On social media, a vintage video of Salman Khan and his brothers,...
Kareena Karishma Malaika
2 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karishma enjoys lunch at Manish Malhotra’s house

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, her sister Karishma Kapoor and friends Malaika...
Mariyam Nafees Receives Harassment Messages On Instagram
2 hours ago
Mariyam Nafees Receives Harassment Messages On Instagram

Leading Pakistani actress, Mariyam Nafees for the first time opens about being...
kbn tv anchor
3 hours ago
News anchor demands his salary on live TV in Zambia goes viral

A video of a Zambian news anchor went viral for demanding his...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

bajwa and eu
17 mins ago
COAS Gen Bajwa and EUMC chairman agrees on enhanced cooperation

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the...
hajj smart card
28 mins ago
Hajj Smart Card can be used for Teller Services in Saudi Arabia by Pilgrims

Hajj Smart Card can be used for teller services in Saudi Arabia...
Murad Raas Says Students Not To Be Promoted Without Exams This Year
55 mins ago
Federal govt promotes students without examination

The Federal govt on Tuesday announced to promote students of federal government...
World must counter Islamophobia
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s relationship with China will remain the same: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday stated that no matter what happens,...