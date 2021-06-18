Justice Mahmud Jamal Becomes The First Muslim To Be Nominated As A Member Of Supreme Court

Justice Mahmud Jamal has been nominated by Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau as the next member of the Supreme Court of Canada. He is the first Muslim judge to be nominated for the seat.

In a tweet, the PM of Canada said, “Justice Mahmud Jamal, has had a distinguished career, throughout which he’s remained dedicated to serving others. He’ll be a valuable asset to the Supreme Court – and that’s why, today, I’m announcing his historic nomination to our country’s highest court.”

Justice Mahmud Jamal has had a distinguished career, throughout which he’s remained dedicated to serving others. He’ll be a valuable asset to the Supreme Court – and that’s why, today, I’m announcing his historic nomination to our country’s highest court. https://t.co/GSoW3zCU3b — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 17, 2021

He will be replacing Justice Rosalie Abella, who will retire on Canada Day, on 1st July, as reported by CBC News.

“I know that Justice Jamal, with his exceptional legal and academic experience and dedication to serving others, will be a valuable asset to our country’s highest court,” the Canadian PM said in a statement issued to the media.

Justice Mahmud was appointed to the Court of Appeal for Ontario I 2019. Since then he had appeared in 35 appeals before the Supreme Court on the issues related to constitution, regulation and crime.

He was also the instructor of constitutional law at McGill University and administrative law at Osgoode Hall Law School.

As per the Liberal government’s appointment process, judges are nominated by the prime minister on the recommendations of the court’s advisory council.

In a questionnaire given to him, Justice Jamal said: “At this stage of my life, there is no more meaningful way for me to contribute to the law and the pursuit of justice than through public service as a judge.”

“Every judge knows what an extraordinary privilege and responsibility it is to be entrusted with the judicial role.

“Every case is consequential, even if not precedential because it matters to the parties. I try to approach each case with an open mind and a willingness to listen, both to counsel and to my colleagues — it is always more important to listen than to speak.”

Justice Mahmud’s Profile

Mahmud Jamal was born in Nairobi, Kenya in 1967 to a family originally from India. His family moved to the UK in search of a better life. He attended his high school in Edmonton after his family settled in 1981 in the UK.

He studied at the London School of Economics. He then attended McGill University to study common law and Quebec civil law before graduating from Yale Law School with a master’s degree in law.