Khloe Kardashian expresses her gratitude for the lovely birthday messages

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 11:41 am
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian, a reality TV star in the United States, has expressed her gratitude for the lovely birthday messages she received from her fans, friends, and family as she turned 37.

Khloe, who turned 37 on Sunday, took Twitter to say, “I keep reading messages, seeing collages, and videos from all of you guys!” I wish I could embrace each and every one of you today to express how loved, cherished, and appreciated I am.”

She further said “Thank you beyond words could explain. Thank you!!!”

Khloe went on saying in another tweet, “I love you all so much!!!!! thank you all again for making me feel so special”.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared her Instagram story saying “Thank you all for the beautiful birthday wishes, flowers and love!!! I can’t even begin to express how blessed I feel by all of your love and support. Thank you to everyone.”

