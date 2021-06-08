Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the attack and categorized it as a “terrorist attack” the killing of four members of a Muslim family, who were run down by a man driving a pick-up truck.

“This killing was no accident. This was a terrorist attack, motivated by hatred, in the heart of one of our communities,” Trudeau stated during a speech at the House of Commons.

The 20-year-old suspect, arrested soon after the attack, has been accused of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, while several leaders of the Muslim community have called on the courts to catalog the occurrence as an action based on terrorism.

Officials have already said the Sunday evening event in the city of London in Canada’s central Ontario province was planned and driven by “hatred.”

Canada’s Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair termed the violence as a “horrific act of Islamophobia.”

“They believe the family was targeted because of their faith, and that the attacker was motivated by his hatred of Muslims,” he said.

Trudeau condemned the attack whereas the attack occurred as five family members were walking together along a walkway when a black pick-up truck “mounted the curb and struck” them as they waited to cross the crossing, according to reports by police.