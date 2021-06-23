Excessive load shedding adds to Karachi’s miseries amid summer heat

Lengthy power failures and load shedding hit several areas of Karachi on Wednesday, adding to the citizens’ grief amid rising temperatures.

Areas that were previously exempted also faced power outage, including Tariq Bin Ziyad Housing Society, Shah Faisal Town, Karachi Admin Society, Saadi Town, and PECHS Block 2 which are facing outages since 9 am.

Power failure in North Nazimabad’s Block H was also reported at 8 am.

Meanwhile, citizens complained against load-shedding near Gol Market, Nazimabad, chanting slogans against K-Electric.

The protesters said that the power provider had cut off the area’s electricity for the last two days.

KE, in reply, stated power was being cut off for seven-and-a-half to 10 hours in high loss areas.

The duration of load-shedding has not augmented in the rest of the city, KE said.

The power service said that there was a power outage in some areas of North Nazimabad as restoration works were underway.

The extreme temperature in Karachi hit 35°C today, while indoor humidity reached 62%, according to the weather forecast.