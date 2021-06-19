Double Click 728 x 90
Madhuri Dixit and Jaaved Jaaferi Showed Their Killer Dance Moves

Suhaib AhmedWeb Editor

19th Jun, 2021. 06:24 pm
Bollywood stars, Madhuri Dixit and Jaaved Jaaferi have reunited after a decade and left the entire internet gushing as the iconic couple effortlessly grooved to Le Le Dil De De Dil on an Indian dance reality show.

Madhuri is a dancing goddess whose beauty and swaying motion seem magical, along with Javed’s spunky moves and charm, both the stars together are bound to create havoc.

 

 

The couple reunited in the latest episode of the show and danced their hearts out on the stage with their heart-winning performance on the popular song Le Le Dil De De Dil.

Madhuri dresses up in a purple shimmery lehenga, whereas Jaaved sported an all-black ensemble with a red jacket on it.

Madhuri and Jaaved collaborated for the first time in the film 100 Days in 1991.

The show is judged by Madhuri Dixit and hosted by Raghav Juyal, while the show choreographers are Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.

 

 

