Mahira Khan shares a message on World Refugee Day

21st Jun, 2021. 05:10 pm
Mahira Khan Bollywood

World Refugee Day is marked on June 20, eminent globally in an attempt to bring awareness to the continuing refugee crisis in the world and to help refugees live a better life in their host countries.

Mahira Khan, in partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), shed light on the refugee situation in Pakistan on her Instagram.

“This world refugee day, I’d like to thank the government and the people of Pakistan for all the efforts they’ve made in hosting the refugees.

Most refugees in the world are being hosted by developing countries such as my own, so this is my appeal to the international community to help us support countries like us. Together, we can heal, we can shine, we can learn. Together, we can make this world a safer and a stronger place.” Mahira shared her Insta stories.

There are around 2.8 million recognized and unrecognized Afghan refugees in Pakistan, which makes it the world’s second-largest immigrant population after Syrians in Turkey.

