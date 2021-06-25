No entry without Covid-19 Vaccination in Public Areas, Shopping Malls or Banks

Citizens who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will not be able to enter shopping malls, banks and government offices in Quetta as the district administration has made vaccination obligatory for entry to all public places.

The administration has asked all the malls, banks, and offices in the provincial capital to deny entry to un-vaccinated occupants. Stated the notification by the District administration.

People who are not vaccinated will also not be allowed to enter public parks and other entertaining spots, it said.

The administration has further inculcated that anyone without the vaccination will not be allowed to use public conveyance and called for banks, shopping malls, and shops to check Covid-19 vaccination cards of people.

On the contrary, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on June 9, made Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for public and private sector employees.

“The government employees should get themselves vaccinated by June 30,” the NCOC said