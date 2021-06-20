Double Click 728 x 90
Pakistan records 1,050 new COVID-19 cases in a single day

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

20th Jun, 2021. 04:19 pm
COVID-19 Pandemic Out of Control in Afghanistan

Pakistan has on Sunday (today) recorded 1050 new cases of the novel coronavirus during the previous 24 hours with the positivity ratio at 2.55%.

According to data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 17 out of the 37 people who died as a result of the infection died on ventilators.

As a result of the additional infections, the overall number of active cases in Pakistan has risen to 33,972. On Saturday, 41,065 persons in Pakistan were tested for the disease.

892,319 persons have recovered from the virus in Pakistan, NCOC said. There are no ventilator-dependent patients in Balochistan or Gilgit-Baltistan.

The total caseload of the infection has surged to 948,268 (AJK 19,934, Balochistan 26,585, GB 5,803, ICT 82,344, KP 136,973, Punjab 344,970, Sindh 331,659) while the total number of deaths has risen to 21,977.

Pakistan reports lowest daily coronavirus death toll in almost three months

Pakistan reported the lowest daily COVID-19 death toll in three months on Saturday.

As per the NCOC, 27 people lost their lives on Friday from the infection.

On March 21, the country’s lowest daily COVID-19 death toll was recorded, with 20 persons succumbing to the infection.

