Photos: Madhuri Dixit treats fans with new ethnic looks

Raba Noor

08th Jun, 2021. 08:54 pm
Madhuri Dixit and fashion goes hand in hand all the time whenever she donned ethnic style outfits.

As such, the Dil To Pagal Hai actress was recently seen in two different ethnic attire and looked just as stunning as she is.

Madhuri was seen in a mauve lehenga set by designer duo Sukriti and Aakriti. The ensemble featured an interesting interplay of sequins and embroidery, along with matching frills at the hem. She teamed this with a sheer matching dupatta which elevated the entire look.

She completed her look with a neckpiece and earrings from Tribe Amrapali which brought the whole look together beautifully.

Check out the Madhuri Dixit picture below:

She also donned a red chiffon sari by Kshitij Jalori which featured the designer’s signature multi-color stripes on the pleats. Her look was accessorized with an encrusted choker and completed with hair tied in a bun and her dazzling smile.

Take a look:

