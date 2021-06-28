Double Click 728 x 90
PML-N Leader Lashes Out at PTI Government over Emerging Power Crisis

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 10:05 am
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former finance minister Miftah Ismail on Sunday lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government for the emerging energy crisis in the country and delays in the dry docking of liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, resulting in gas and electricity shortages.

In a press conference, Ismail raised the question against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for making the choice of going for expensive fuels, such as furnace oil and diesel, for electricity production.

His comments came after Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar admitted that the country could experience a power shortfall from June 29 to July 6, since the regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) terminal would be out of commission during that time.

Ismail claimed that Azhar had unfairly accused the operators, explaining that dry docking was required to meet international safety requirements and receive a safety certificate in order to keep the terminals functioning.

He added that the government has been delaying the matters, now it has to bear all the maintenance of multiple gas fields the costs at once.

Ismail also hit out at the federal government for delaying the purchases of furnace oil and then buying at a hefty price. The PML-N leader pointed out that due to the use of expensive fuels, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has increased the tariffs on electricity bills.

“There is no reason for using furnace oil for electricity production but that this government is inefficient and dishonest,” the opposition leader said.

Earlier this month, Pakistan faced the worse energy crisis. The country was facing an electricity shortfall of around 7,000 to 8,000 megawatts.

There have been several times unannounced load shedding throughout the country. It has reached its peak in Punjab, including Lahore. The unexpected power cut of up to three to five hours in the last 72 hours has elevated the misery of the public.

Besides Lahore, several other big cities are also affected by the power crisis. These cities include Islamabad, Karachi, and Peshawar.

