PML N cannot accept upcoming “anti-people” budget, says PML-N leader Miftah Ismail

In the last 2 years, the rate of inflation has not gone below 10%, deplores Ismail

He said that Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin is right when he says that the “economy is in shambles because of Imran Khan”

PML N will not let the budget pass in NA, said PML-N leader and former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in a press conference. The opposition party vowed that it will not let PTI’s budget get passed in the National Assembly while slamming the Imran Khan-led government for the rising prices in the country.



As he made the party’s position clear on the issue, Ismail said, “We expect that this will be an anti-people budget and we cannot let the budget pass in NA.” As the price of wheat has reached Rs. 75-80 per kg, what prices will the PTI government increase? wondered the PML N leader.

In the last two years, the inflation rate has not gone below 10%, deplored Ismail. Instead, the assets of Imran Khan and his cabinet members have increased, he alleged. The former finance minister said, “In three years, the income of those working in the private sector has not increased.” The prices of oil, electricity and gas have increased which resulted in rising inflation in Pakistan, he added.

The PML-N leader claimed, “Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin was right that economy is in shambles because of Imran Khan.” The PML-N brought China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to the country and laid out motorways all over Pakistan, added Ismail while comparing the incumbent government’s tenure with that of his party’s.

He also claimed that the PTI Government has pushed people back to their destitute state while the PML-N brought 20 million people out of poverty. Taking a jibe at the Premier’s initiative to provide food to the people, the former finance minister said, “85 million Pakistanis are unemployed right now…the salary of 75 million people is less than Rs18,000. Pakistanis will not survive with some food banks.”

The press conference was held a day before a pre-budget seminar to be held by the opposition party to expose the “economic destruction Imran Khan has brought to Pakistan”.