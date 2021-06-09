Double Click 728 x 90
‘PPP is neither my target nor I am competing against it:’ Maryam Nawaz

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

09th Jun, 2021. 08:50 pm
Maryam Nawaz

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz stated that since the PPP is not a part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) any longer, it is not her “target” either.

Speaking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court, Maryam said that within the PDM there are no differences and everyone is on the same page.

“We all share the same ideology and the parties in the PDM have the same position which Nawaz Sharif holds,” she clarified.

She said that the PPP is no longer a part of PDM, therefore, it should not be discussed now.

“PPP is neither my target nor I have any competition with it,” stated Maryam Nawaz.

She further added that the welfares of resignations would have been obvious only if all the parties in the PDM had resigned, while the resignation of some parties would have been damaging.

