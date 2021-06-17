Prime Minister Imran Called In The Parliamentary Party Meeting of PTI

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a joint parliamentary party meeting of PTI today (Thursday).

The joint parliamentary meeting will be held at the Parliament House.

The agenda of the meeting will be to discuss the current political situation in the country. Discussions will be held on the recent National Assembly (NA) incident during the budget session. The meeting will also create a plan for passing the federal budget for fiscal years 2021-22.

Prime Minister Imran made it clear that the presence of all the lawmakers of PTI and its allied parties is mandatory.

Chaos at Parliament House

On Wednesday, National Assembly witnessed a rampage between treasury and opposition parties. It created chaos, which resulted in yet another failed attempt by Shehbaz Sharif to complete his speech on the federal budget 2021-22.

Earlier, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser restricted seven lawmakers to enter the Parliament House because of the use of foul language when opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif was delivering his speech on the federal budget.

The order released by NA Speaker stated that on 14th and 15th June 2021 seven lawmakers violated the rules despite the directions by the chair.

The entry of seven lawmakers namely, MNA, Ali Gohar Khan, Chaudhry Hamid Hameed, Sheikh Rohail Asghar, Faheem Khan, Abdul Majeed Khan, Ali Nawaz Awan and Syed Agha Rafiullah has been banned.

NA Session Suspended Again

Asad Qaiser once again suspended the session to a later date after the misconduct of some members, saying they should correct their approach first.

the session started late today after the action against the members involved in yesterday’s commotion and the conclusion to ban them from arriving in the House.

Even today the members did not care about the rules of the House.

Speaker National Assembly said that he would not run the House until the government and the opposition set significances.