Multan Sultans finally in the Pakistan Super League’s sixth edition defeated Karachi Kings by 12 runs.

Karachi suffered an early blow as Sharjeel Khan was dismissed for four runs, while Martin Guptill and Najibullah Zadran were sent packing for 11 runs each.

Even Babar Azam’s 85 runs could not help Karachi in their 177-run chase.

Imran Tahir secured two wickets, while Imran Khan was able to pick up two wickets.