Real-Life Tarzan who lived 41 years in the jungle didn’t know women existed

Real-life Tarzan Ho Van Lang, the man who lived inside the jungle for 41 years, had no idea of women and human civilization.

After Lang’s father ran away with him and his brother into the deep forests of Vietnam, to escape the Vietnam War in 1972, he grew up among animals and wild berries with no idea about women.

For 41 years, Lang had no idea of human civilization and social behavior until 2013, when the trio was recused from their ‘isolation’ and was brought into a local village, that also had women.

When the Vietnam War killed Lang’s mother and siblings, his father escaped with them into a forest in Vietnam’s Tay Tra district of Quang Ngai province. Ever since then, he grew up learning to hunt and eat bats and rats, as ‘olives’.

Lang revealed that his father never talked to them about women. Although he can identify a man and a woman, Lang still lacks knowledge of the essential differences between them.