SARS-CoV-2 infection might be more common in pets

Shariq Tahir

12th Jun, 2021. 01:11 pm
According to a small study that examined the pets of COVID-19 patients on a regular basis, SARS-CoV-2 infection was found in 31% of dogs and 40% of cats.

Neutered pets and those that shared a bed with a human infected with the virus were more likely to catch it.

The findings support the suggestion that persons with COVID-19 avoid close contact with their pets.

There is no indication that infected pets can spread the virus to humans or other animals.

Researchers in Brazil discovered a higher-than-expected rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection among COVID-19 patients‘ cats and dogs.

However, there is no indication that the virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, may be transmitted from pets to humans.

Between May and October 2020, researchers at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation’s Evandro Chagas National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Rio de Janeiro recruited 21 individuals with confirmed COVID-19 who lived with a pet cat or dog.

Professor James Wood, head of the Department of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, said, “There is now an increasing number of studies of pets around the world being published that suggest that asymptomatic infection of pets, some rather larger than this small case series, is quite common.”

