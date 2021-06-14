Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

SBP proposes amendments in rules to facilitate digital marketplace selling

Shahnawaz Akhter

14th Jun, 2021. 05:22 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
The State Bank of Pakistan

KARACHI: The (SBP) central bank has proposed changes in the foreign exchange regulations to facilitate Pakistani exporters to sell their products through the international digital marketplace.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday issued regulations to propose changes in its regulatory instructions for exports of goods from Pakistan.

“These changes aim at promoting ease of doing business by simplifying the existing instructions,” it said.
The key amendments proposed included a framework for facilitating Pakistani exporters to sell their products through international digital marketplaces, including Amazon, e-Bay, and Alibaba, under the business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) e-Commerce model.

The amendments required in export regulations to implement the Pakistan Single Window project, which would eliminate the requirement of electronic Form-E, are also part of the revised draft.
Likewise, in some other areas, regulatory approvals required from the central bank have been proposed to be delegated to banks to facilitate the business community.

The proposed changes are a part of the SBP’s broader agenda to revise the existing foreign exchange regulations to align them with the changing market dynamics, business needs, and global trade practices.
As a part of this process, 11 chapters (of 22) of the Foreign Exchange Manual had already been revised through a consultative process with the banking industry and the business community. The latest amendments in foreign exchange instructions pertaining to exports are provided in Chapter 12 of the Foreign Exchange Manual.

The State Bank encourages and welcomes feedback/suggestions from the business community, banking industry, and other stakeholders, on the revised draft of Chapter-12 (Exports) of the FE Manual, for any further value addition/improvement.

The SBP has invited feedback on the proposed changes till Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Tax rate
36 mins ago
Govt increases tax rate on profits from bank deposits

KARACHI: The federal government has increased the income tax rate to 15...
Small and Medium Enterprises
49 mins ago
SMEs given option to opt out of audit

KARACHI: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) would be able to avail exemption...
Rupee depreciates against dollar
1 hour ago
Rupee depreciates against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee depreciated 45 paisas against the US dollar on Monday...
1 hour ago
Pakistan bans travellers from 26 countries

KARACHI: Pakistan has imposed strict restrictions on travelers from 26 different countries,...
Image Pakistan
2 hours ago
Image Pakistan forming tech subsidiary for tax incentives

KARACHI: Image Pakistan Limited, formerly Tri-Star Polyester Limited, plans to create a...
BCH TO PKR
5 hours ago
BCH TO PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to PKR on, 14th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly
2 mins ago
Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly, ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ trailer will be out on Tuesday

Ahad Raza Mir, a Pakistani actor, has announced that the trailer for...
PSL 2021: Umar Gul gave reason for Quetta Gladiators' latest defeat
10 mins ago
PSL 2021: Umar Gul gave reason for Quetta Gladiators’ latest defeat

Umar Gul, Quetta Gladiators bowling coach told that they are one pacer...
Tax rate
36 mins ago
Govt increases tax rate on profits from bank deposits

KARACHI: The federal government has increased the income tax rate to 15...
Angelina Jolie Spotted Arriving with a Bottle of Wine at Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller’s Apartment
38 mins ago
Angelina Jolie Spotted Arriving with a Bottle of Wine at Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller’s Apartment

Angelina Jolie is the latest A-list actor to take part in what...