Shehbaz Sharif Wants The NA Speaker To Issue A Production Order For Khursheed Shah

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

25th Jun, 2021. 11:56 am
Shahbaz Sharif, the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Opposition leader, has urged the National assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser to issue a production order for PPP leader Khursheed Shah.

Shahbaz raised this matter in an open letter to the NA speaker.

Shahbaz Sharif has urged the NA speaker to issue production orders for all the members of the lower house, who have been detained.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) in its answer to Khursheed Shah’s production orders said that the court is prohibited to issue directives to the NA Speaker.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Ather Minallah, while rejecting the plea, said that in accordance with Article 69 of the Constitution, it is prohibited for the court to issue orders to the NA Speaker.

The courts added that any interference done would be disrespectful to the Parliament.

“The court hopes that the Speaker will himself look into the matter.”

Syed Khursheed Shah, the leader of the People’s Party, petitioned the Supreme Court for court instructions on his production order.

Shah in his petition said that the budget discussion has been ongoing in the lower house for the past 12 days.

He requested the high court to issue the respondents for his production order to attend the parliament session.

Shahbaz Sharif has been the Cheif Minister of Punjab three times, from 1997 to 1999, 2008 to 2013 and 2013 to 2018. Currently, he is the leader of the Opposition side.

