Shoaib Akhtar said his favorite Bollywood actor is Salman Khan

In a question-and-answer session with his fans on Instagram, Shoaib Akhtar said Bollywood star Salman Khan is his favorite actor.

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar is known for his fast bowling which used to make the top batsmen sweat with his speed. Akhtar is a huge hit not only on a cricket ground but also off it.

Akhtar has a huge fan following not only in Pakistan but also has many supporters across India. One of his favorite places on the planet is India. Since his retirement, Shoaib has been interacting with followers on social media and answering their queries.

Akhtar recently held a question and answer session with his fans on his Instagram account. A fan asked him to name his favorite Indian actor around this time. Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar, is Akhtar’s favorite actor.

Salman is popular not only in Pakistan but also in India, which is not surprising. This is not the first time Shoaib has expressed his fondness for Salman. In a previous interview, he stated that if his biopic is ever filmed, he wants Salman Khan to play the role. When Gangster was released, he said that Salman Khan informed him he was a perfect fit for Shiney Ahuja’s character because he looked like a gangster.

In his career, Shoaib has 247 wickets in 163 ODIs and 178 wickets in 46 Tests for Pakistan.