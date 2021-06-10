Sleeping baby girl killed by a dog that crept into her room

A three-month-old sleeping baby girl, Mia O’Connell, was asleep in her bed in County Waterford, Ireland when a dog crept in and attacked her, causing serious head injuries.

Damien Geoghegan, Mayor of Waterford, said that the residents were dazed by the death of their baby girl.

“It was very sad news to wake up to this morning that a three-month-old child had lost her life in such tragic circumstances,” he said.

‘It has rocked the community here in west Waterford and particularly in the village of Clashmore, which is a lovely, quiet, rural village in west Waterford.

‘My sympathies certainly go to the family and everybody’s thoughts and prayers will be with them in the coming days and weeks and months ahead.

‘People are just stunned today at the news – everybody is just really, really saddened.’

Forensics continued to work at the scene on Monday and an inquest will be held at a later date.