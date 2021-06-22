Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Three Students Killed By A Speeding Trailer In Layyah District

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

22nd Jun, 2021. 11:25 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Three Students Killed By A Speeding Trailer Layyah District

Three students were killed when a speeding trailer ran over them in Layyah district’s Chowk Azam on Tuesday morning.

The rescue team reported that the accident near Dohri Adda when three students were on their way to the school on a motorcycle.

The driver fled the scene. The victims include two brothers and their cousin.

In March, nearly six students were killed when a speeding passenger van ran over them in Sindh’s Khairpur.

Three children were killed and others injured in a road accident in Hyderabad. Relatives of the victims staged a protest demonstration, torching tyres to block the main road. They chanted anti-district administration and anti-transportation chants.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Tether to PKR
6 mins ago
Tether to PKR: Today 1 USDT TO PKR on, 22nd June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign exchange...
There are over a billion searches and 50 billion tags on Shazam
10 mins ago
There are over a billion searches and 50 billion tags on Shazam

Shazam, the music recognition platform, has now surpassed the 1 billion Shazams...
ETH TO PKR
14 mins ago
ETH TO PKR: Today 1 etherium to Pakistan Rupee, on 22nd June 2021

Tuesday: Today (ETH TO PKR) rates are based on open market rates...
Bitcoin to INR
21 mins ago
Bitcoin to INR : Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Indian Rupee on, 22nd June 2021

Bitcoin To India Rupee Exchange Rate – Live BTC PRICES Today 1...
Saudi Riyal to INR
24 mins ago
Saudi Riyal to INR: Today 1 Riyal to Indian Rupee, 22nd June 2021

The Latest 1 SAR TO INR exchange rate is 19.77 (Last updated...
Younis Khan steps down as batting coach
27 mins ago
Younis Khan Announces To Step Down As Pakistan’s Batting Coach

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan men’s national cricket team batting coach...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Tether to PKR
6 mins ago
Tether to PKR: Today 1 USDT TO PKR on, 22nd June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign exchange...
There are over a billion searches and 50 billion tags on Shazam
10 mins ago
There are over a billion searches and 50 billion tags on Shazam

Shazam, the music recognition platform, has now surpassed the 1 billion Shazams...
ETH TO PKR
14 mins ago
ETH TO PKR: Today 1 etherium to Pakistan Rupee, on 22nd June 2021

Tuesday: Today (ETH TO PKR) rates are based on open market rates...
Bitcoin to INR
21 mins ago
Bitcoin to INR : Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Indian Rupee on, 22nd June 2021

Bitcoin To India Rupee Exchange Rate – Live BTC PRICES Today 1...