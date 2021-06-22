Three Students Killed By A Speeding Trailer In Layyah District

Three students were killed when a speeding trailer ran over them in Layyah district’s Chowk Azam on Tuesday morning.

The rescue team reported that the accident near Dohri Adda when three students were on their way to the school on a motorcycle.

The driver fled the scene. The victims include two brothers and their cousin.

In March, nearly six students were killed when a speeding passenger van ran over them in Sindh’s Khairpur.

Three children were killed and others injured in a road accident in Hyderabad. Relatives of the victims staged a protest demonstration, torching tyres to block the main road. They chanted anti-district administration and anti-transportation chants.