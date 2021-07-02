Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

2 million doses of Sinovac vaccine arrive in Pakistan

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 08:52 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Sinovac vaccines by China

A special plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) PK-6853 has flown from Beijing with two million doses of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine from the Beijing Capital International Airport to Islamabad on Tuesday.

According to official sources, another two million Chinese COVID vaccines will be sent to Pakistan from China in the next few days.

Whereas, up to 700,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm had already reached Pakistan from China while another 1.3 million doses of the same vaccine are expected to arrive soon.

Previously, on June 22, a special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) PK-6852 airlifted two million doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine from the Beijing Capital International Airport to Islamabad.

The government aims at immunizing 70 million people by year’s end.

Whereas, Pakistani health authorities in March had launched the nationwide vaccination drive with around a million doses of Sinopharm vaccine donated by China.

On the contrary, Pakistan has been using Chinese vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac for its nationwide vaccination campaign.

Vaccines are now available for people aged over 18 years and the government has made it mandatory for everyone to get vaccinated and play their part in stopping the spread of the deadly virus.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

uk lockdown
20 hours ago
No face masks, No distancing, No work from home, England ends Lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson end England's lockdown, set out plans on...
Over 72,000 Health, Frontline Workers Vaccinated Against Covid-19 In Pakistan: NCOC
3 days ago
Govt To grant COVID-19 risk allowance to health workers

The health ministry has decided to offer COVID-19 risk allowance only to...
What are the impacts of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine?
3 days ago
Another supply of 2 Million doses of Sinovac Vaccine to reach by July 5

Two million doses of China’s Sinovac vaccines will be flown in from...
5 days ago
‘EURO 2020 CROWDS AND INCREASE IN COVID-19 CASES’

Crowds at Euro 2020 football stadiums and in pubs and bars in...
COVID-19 Vaccines Fell Short At The Expo Center Karachi
5 days ago
Islamabad Faces Shortage Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Islamabad faces a shortage of vaccines, amidst the ramped up mass coronavirus...
Pakistan Coronavirus Cases, Positivity Rate And More For July 3
5 days ago
COVID-19: Pakistan Reports 40 More Deaths, Fatalities Soar Up to 22,321

Pakistan has reported 40 more deaths over the last 24 hours by...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Feroze Khan Instagram
2 mins ago
Why Feroze Khan Deletes All His Instagram Posts?

Pakistani television actor, Feroze Khan has deleted all the posts from his...
blaochistan spokesperson
2 mins ago
Sindh government ‘stealing water’ from Balochistan, Liaquat Shahwani

The Balochistan government has appealed that Sindh has been stealing 42% of...
Nintendo
14 mins ago
Nintendo announced new Switch with OLED display

A new version of Nintendo's Switch console was introduced today. The new...
russian air plane
15 mins ago
No survivors from plane crash in Russia, rescue officials

There are no survivors after a plane carrying 28 people crashed in...