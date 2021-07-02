2 million doses of Sinovac vaccine arrive in Pakistan

A special plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) PK-6853 has flown from Beijing with two million doses of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine from the Beijing Capital International Airport to Islamabad on Tuesday.

According to official sources, another two million Chinese COVID vaccines will be sent to Pakistan from China in the next few days.

Whereas, up to 700,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm had already reached Pakistan from China while another 1.3 million doses of the same vaccine are expected to arrive soon.

Previously, on June 22, a special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) PK-6852 airlifted two million doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine from the Beijing Capital International Airport to Islamabad.

The government aims at immunizing 70 million people by year’s end.

Whereas, Pakistani health authorities in March had launched the nationwide vaccination drive with around a million doses of Sinopharm vaccine donated by China.

On the contrary, Pakistan has been using Chinese vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac for its nationwide vaccination campaign.

Vaccines are now available for people aged over 18 years and the government has made it mandatory for everyone to get vaccinated and play their part in stopping the spread of the deadly virus.