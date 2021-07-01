Double Click 728 x 90
AirCar prototype completes its first inter-city flight

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 01:30 pm
The name “flying car” is a bit misleading. Many of the vehicles now in development, in order to meet regulatory requirements, are more similar to manned drones or vertical take-off and landing aircraft (VTOL). However, a prototype that has recently completed a significant milestone fulfills the criteria of a flying car.

Klein Vision, a Slovakian business, just completed its first inter-city trip between the Nitra and Bratislava airports. Professor Stefan Klein, the vehicle’s inventor, pushed a button to tuck in its wings and drive the car home straight from the tarmac at the end of the 35-minute journey.

For more than 30 years, the company has been developing hybrid aircraft. Klein is confident that his third prototype, which has 142 successful landings and over 40 hours of test flight time under its belt, is ready to move beyond the concept stage. The two-seater AirCar achieved a cruising speed of 170km/h, slightly less than the maximum speed of 190km/h, as part of its latest breakthrough.

Klein claims that during maneuverability tests, the automobile flew at 8200 feet and made severe 45-degree turns. The AirCar, unlike VTOL vehicles, requires a runway for takeoff and landing.

The current prototype is powered by a 160 hp BMW engine with a fixed-propeller and a ballistic parachute. Klein has even bigger plans for the follow-up. He claims that the 300HP pre-production model will gain CS-23 aircraft certification from European aviation regulators for normal, utility, aerobatic, and commuter planes, as well as an M1 road permit.

