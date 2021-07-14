Double Click 728 x 90
Angelina Jolie spotted out shopping in LA with daughter

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 11:06 am
Angelina Jolie

An American actress, filmmaker, Angelina Jolie was spotted out in Los Angeles with her son Pax, 17, and daughter Zahara, 16, on Tuesday afternoon.

The 46-year-old Academy Award winner, Angelina Jolie, and her two daughters visited The Grove shopping mall, where they browsed many stores, including Nordstroms.

In a beautiful beige trench coat that flowed down to her ankles and covered the bulk of her black dress, Jolie looked every inch the Hollywood A-lister.

In a pair of brown leather Chanel sandals, the Changeling actress walked around The Grove.

She wore her brunette hair long and flowing and kept makeup to a minimum.

In the aftermath of the new COVID-19 strain, Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara wore face masks throughout their shopping expedition.

The 16-year-old, with her hair styled in braids, looked sweet in a beige dress layered over a plain white tee.

Pax, who opted to go mask-free, rocked a white graphic tee, a pair of grey pants, and a black baseball cap.

Previously, Angelina Jolie, an American actress, filmmaker, and The Weeknd were ‘spotted on another secret date’ at a private concert in Los Angeles over the weekend amid romance rumors.

The Oscar winner, 46, and the Weekend caused a stir earlier this month when they have photographed dining at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

While the two aren’t known to be friends, there are some intriguing connections between them, such as the musician mentioning Angelina’s famous pout in one of his successful songs.

