Chlorophyll Drops Help You Fight Cancer, Lose Weight, and More

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 04:31 pm
Drinking green liquids in the hopes of gaining health advantages, whether wheatgrass shots or green smoothies, is not a new health trend. But now, another green beverage known as chlorophyll water has arrived on the scene, this time via TikTok.

Influencers claim that chlorophyll water, which is consisting of water and chlorophyll drops, may make your skin glow, reduce your waistline, and enhance your energy.

We spoke with health experts to find out more about this buzzy drink and whether you should try it.

What Are Chlorophyll Drops?

According to Gary Soffer, MD, integrative medicine specialist at Yale Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, chlorophyll is a substance that exists in plants and is a pigment that gives them their green color.

“As you may remember from eighth-grade science,” Dr. Soffer explains, “[chlorophyll] is an essential component of photosynthesis, the process through which plants derive energy from light.”

Green leafy vegetables such as spinach and kale, herbs, and sprouts are natural sources of chlorophyll, he adds.

What Are the Health Benefits of Chlorophyll Drops, and Are They Valid?

Weight loss, cancer prevention, anti-aging, and wound healing are just a few of the benefits attributed to chlorophyll water by influencers. Here’s everything you need to know about the most prevalent social media claims.

Influencer @lenamaiah claimed in a video that drinking chlorophyll water cured up her rosacea, adding that it decreases inflammation, is high in vitamins A and C (which aids in skin regeneration), and helps blood carry more oxygen to the skin.

On TikTok, user @Han.tidote posted a video that has received over 1.9 million views, stating that chlorophyll water can erase odor from sweat. “I actually don’t smell horrible when I’m at the gym, I simply sweat,” remarked @Han.tidote.

The user @Han.tidote said that chlorophyll water is similar to coffee and that after drinking it, “your energy is through the roof.”

“My stomach has never been flatter,” TikTok user @katsofia444 captioned a video of herself sipping green water in a crop top.

Another claim making the rounds on social media, this time on Instagram, is that drinking chlorophyll water will improve immunity. According to Instagram user @allys eats, one of the many benefits of drinking the green cocktail is that it “supports immune function.”

According to Instagram user @healthy.and.wellthy, chlorophyll is useful in “fighting certain types of cancer.”

According to Instagram user @allys eats, chlorophyll water “detoxes your body by binding and removing toxins and heavy metals,” improves gut health “by maintaining a balance of healthy bacteria in the gut,” and aids in “optimal digestion.”

