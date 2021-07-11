Double Click 728 x 90
Crypto.com declared as Global Partner of the F1 ‘Sprint’ series

Syed AhadWeb Editor

11th Jul, 2021. 09:28 pm
With the fastest-growing cryptocurrency platform becoming initial and global partner of the new Sprint series for 2021, Crypto.com will join Formula One.

Apart from the sprint races, Cryptocurrency will have a trackside presence at every race for the rest of the season as part of a major global partnership agreement. The platform thinks that the agreement will help maintain its international brand awareness. F1’s Official Cryptocurrency Sponsor and NFT Partner (A non-fungible token a unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain) will also be Crypto.

The Cryptocurrency Visa Card is the world’s most popular crypto card, available in 30+ countries worldwide. In addition to establishing the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency platform and the leading app in both the App Store and Google Play, the Cryptocurrency Visa Card is the world’s most popular cryptocurrency card.

Furthermore, in May 2021, Cryptocurrency set an ambitious goal of becoming carbon negative in 18 months, providing the industry with a path and a prototype for “clean crypto.” This strategy will initially focus on determining the amount of carbon produced by cryptocurrency trading, deposit, and withdrawal operations across all of its platforms, before rethinking how it conducts business outside of trading.

Formula One’s President and CEO, Stefano Domenicali said: “We are pleased to welcome Crypto.com to the Formula 1 family, as we continue to attract progressive global brands anchored in performance and innovation.”

