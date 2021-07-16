Dwayne Johnson is all set for “Jungle Cruise” global press tour

Dwayne Johnson, the Hollywood actor, turned to social media to announce his plans for a global press tour for the film Jungle Cruise.

Get ready for jungle-themed puns and Disneyland references as the Jungle Cruise movie finally hits theaters in July 2021, starring Disney favorites Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt.

The Jungle Cruise movie is based on the Disneyland ride of the same name. Johnson plays a boat skipper named Frank, who takes Blunt’s character Lily and her brother McGregor to find a tree with magical healing powers.

The journey will see them fight wild animals and compete against a rival German expedition, with Disney adding that there will be a “supernatural element.”

The actor shared the news on Instagram, along with a packed portrait shot and the caption, “And so it begins…The long-awaited global press tour for our Disney’s JUNGLE CRUISE Hard work, little sleep, but break out the @teremana cos this is gonna be FUN.”