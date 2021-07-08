Double Click 728 x 90
Extension in APTTA 2010 agreement essential for uninterrupted transit trade

08th Jul, 2021. 06:05 pm
APTTA 2010

ISLAMABAD: The extension in the agreement of Protocol-VI of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APPTA) 2010 was essential to facilitate uninterrupted flow of transit trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and to provide sufficient time to the technical teams to conclude negotiations on the new APTTA 2021, a statement received here from Kabul said on Thursday.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and Afghan Minister for Industry and Commerce Nisar Ahmad Faizi Ghoryani chaired a virtual ceremony, organised to sign the extension in the Protocol-VI of APTTA 2010 for another six months beyond May 11, 2021.

Both the ministers appreciated the work conducted by the technical teams for the progress attained so far in the negotiations, the statement said.

They directed the technical teams to forge consensus on the outstanding issues in the new Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement 2021, to ensure its conclusion, signing and notification at the earliest for the benefit of trade, transit, investment and connectivity between the two brotherly countries.

The ministers also agreed to meet in Kabul on the sidelines of the 9th Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade Coordination Authority (APTTCA) meeting to push forward the negotiations on the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement 2021 and also to hold a business and investment conference in August 2021, it added.

