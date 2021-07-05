Galaxy Tab A 10.1 Receives Android 11 Update With Many New Features

Samsung has started rolling out the Android 11 update to the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) in a few Asia, European, and South American markets.

Over the past six months, Samsung has updated most of its smartphones and tablets to Android 11.

The latest softer for Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (SM-T515 and Sm-T515N) brings the Android 11 OS with the latest June security patch. The firmware version for the South Korean Market is T515NKSU8CUF6. For Asian and European markets, the two latest firmware are T515XXU8CUF2 and T515XXU8CUF4.

The latest OS upgrade should bring a new refined UI design, chat bubbles, one-time permissions, improved Samsung stock apps, more lock screen options, a dedicated media player widget in the Quick Settings (QS) panel.

Following markets received the latest update as of now;

Austria Argentina Brazil Bulgaria Chile Czech Republic France Germany Greece India Iraq Italy Hungary Luxembourg Malaysia Nordic countries Poland Slovakia Slovenia South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Switzerland Taiwan Thailand The Philippines The UK, The Netherlands Vietnam

To check for the latest update, head over to the Settings app > Software update > and tap on download and install. The update can be downloaded from the Sam Mobile website, and manually flash it using Odin software.

Samsung had launched the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 in early 2019 with Android 9 Pie onboard. The mid-range tablet received the Android 10 update in mid-2020.