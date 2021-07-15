Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik’s daughter appears to be a Bollywood music lover

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

15th Jul, 2021. 10:14 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid, an American supermodel, is opening up about her life as a mother to 10-month-old Khai and her relationship with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the design diva said that she and Zayn take their kid on hikes while listening to Arabic nursery rhymes or Bollywood music.

“She loves the birds, the animals. It’s nice to be outside after a long winter. She will one day definitely be on a horse,” said Gigi.

She went on to say that the baby’s initial visits to the Met and the American Museum of Natural History were filled with surprise and interest, as she was transfixed on the dinosaurs “with the same wonder she has for buildings, or cars and other big things.”

She also spoke about how Zayn noticed her “enthusiasm for their television’s screen saver, particularly the jellyfish” after which “Zayn had the idea, he’s like, ‘We should take her to the aquarium.’

Previously, Gigi Hadid wrote a long letter to the media, urging that they refrain from photographing her baby Khai as she grows older.

The supermodel announced on Instagram Story that she will no longer hide her baby girl’s face when she leaves the house.

She did request that the photographers respect their privacy by blurring any photos with Khai’s face in them.

Calling it ‘a letter from a Mamma,’ Gigi wrote, “As our baby grows up we have to realize that we can’t protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller. She loves seeing the world! and although she gets a lot of that out near the farm, she also gets to experience other places- a true blessing.”

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Khloe Kardashian's
7 mins ago
Khloe Kardashian’s sizzling photos brings her exes against each other

Khloe Kardashian's sensual Instagram post turned her ex-boyfriends Lamar Odom and Tristan...
Britney Spears
23 mins ago
Britney Spears wants to sue her father for allegedly destroying her life

American singer, Britney Spears wants her father Jamie Spears to be charged...
Britney Spears
38 mins ago
Britney Spears wins and can get her choice of attorney

A Los Angeles judge ruled on Wednesday that Britney Spears can choose...
Doggo
11 hours ago
This happy doggo will slide right into your heart

The infectious pleasure and energy of the doggo captured in this video...
BTS Permission to Dance
12 hours ago
BTS release official TV Debut of ‘Permission to Dance’, watch video

The Korean boy band BTS has officially released their live TV Debut...
Mahira Khan
13 hours ago
Mahira Khan reveals truth about her marriage, is she really married?

Everyone’s beloved actress and supermodel of Pakistan Mahira Khan reveals the truth...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Khloe Kardashian's
7 mins ago
Khloe Kardashian’s sizzling photos brings her exes against each other

Khloe Kardashian's sensual Instagram post turned her ex-boyfriends Lamar Odom and Tristan...
Britney Spears
23 mins ago
Britney Spears wants to sue her father for allegedly destroying her life

American singer, Britney Spears wants her father Jamie Spears to be charged...
Britney Spears
38 mins ago
Britney Spears wins and can get her choice of attorney

A Los Angeles judge ruled on Wednesday that Britney Spears can choose...
Mamnoon Hussain funeral prayers
57 mins ago
Mamnoon Hussain: Funeral Prayers To Be Offered after Asr Today

Former President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain, who passed away at the age...