Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik’s daughter appears to be a Bollywood music lover

Gigi Hadid, an American supermodel, is opening up about her life as a mother to 10-month-old Khai and her relationship with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the design diva said that she and Zayn take their kid on hikes while listening to Arabic nursery rhymes or Bollywood music.

“She loves the birds, the animals. It’s nice to be outside after a long winter. She will one day definitely be on a horse,” said Gigi.

She went on to say that the baby’s initial visits to the Met and the American Museum of Natural History were filled with surprise and interest, as she was transfixed on the dinosaurs “with the same wonder she has for buildings, or cars and other big things.”

She also spoke about how Zayn noticed her “enthusiasm for their television’s screen saver, particularly the jellyfish” after which “Zayn had the idea, he’s like, ‘We should take her to the aquarium.’

Previously, Gigi Hadid wrote a long letter to the media, urging that they refrain from photographing her baby Khai as she grows older.

The supermodel announced on Instagram Story that she will no longer hide her baby girl’s face when she leaves the house.

She did request that the photographers respect their privacy by blurring any photos with Khai’s face in them.

Calling it ‘a letter from a Mamma,’ Gigi wrote, “As our baby grows up we have to realize that we can’t protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller. She loves seeing the world! and although she gets a lot of that out near the farm, she also gets to experience other places- a true blessing.”