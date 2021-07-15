Gwadar Port, CPEC offer enormous investment opportunities: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the Gwadar Port and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) offered enormous investment opportunities to regional countries and Tajikistan, in this regard, could benefit from the emerging opportunities by exporting its goods to foreign countries through the Gwadar Port.

During a meeting with the Tajik Defence Minister Colonel General Sherali Mirzo, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Alvi underlined the need for enhanced engagements with Tajikistan in the areas of trade, defence, energy, tourism and culture.

Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Tajikistan, which were based on strong historical, religious and cultural links, he said, and emphasised the need for exchanging economic and cultural delegations to expand the volume of bilateral trade, as well as cement cultural linkages between the two sides.

The president expressed the hope that the continued interactions between the military and defence leaderships of the two countries would further expand military cooperation.

Colonel General Mirzo emphasised the need for further promoting relations for the mutual benefit of the two countries and thanked the government of Pakistan for extending a warm welcome and hospitality during his stay here