How much Kapil Sharma charge for one episode? Fans got shocked

Raba NoorWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 12:47 am
The Kapil Sharma Show

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma has increased remuneration for the third season of his show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show.’

According to a foreign news agency, Kapil Sharma’s comedy show, which has been temporarily shut down due to the Covid-19 crisis in India, will be aired next month.

It is also being revealed that Kapil Sharma has also increased his remuneration for the third season.

It should be noted that in previous seasons, comedians used to charge 3 million for one episode.

However, now in the third season, he has increased his compensation to 5 million.

On the other hand, referring to the show which was temporarily closed due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Kapil Sharma said that he is away from the show due to the birth of his child, but even after the birth of the second child, the program was not rebroadcast.

It should be noted that Wasim Akram along with his wife Shaniera Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Fawad Khan, and Shoaib Malik along with his wife Sania Mirza, Momal Sheikh and other prominent personalities have participated in Kapil Sharma’s show so far.

Kapil Sharma’s show is also very popular in Pakistan. Pakistani artist Naseem Vicky was also a part of the show at the beginning.

