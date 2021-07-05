How to Lose Weight Naturally and Quickly

While there are numerous diets, pills, and meal replacement plans claiming to guarantee rapid weight loss, the majority of them lack scientific evidence. There are, however, some scientifically based weight-management strategies.

These tactics include exercise, counting calories, fasting, and lowering the number of carbohydrates in the diet.

Weight loss methods supported by scientific research include the following:

1. intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting (IF) is a type of eating pattern that involves regular short-term fasts and eating meals in a shorter time span during the day.

Several studies have found that short-term intermittent fasting (up to 24 weeks) leads to weight loss in overweight people.

2. Tracking your diet and exercise

If someone wants to reduce weight, they should be conscious of everything they eat and drink on a daily basis. The most effective approach to accomplish this is to keep note of everything they eat in a journal or an online meal tracker.

In 2017, researchers predicted that there would be 3.7 billion health app downloads by the end of the year. Diet, physical exercise, and weight loss apps were among the most popular. This is not without cause, as measuring physical activity and weight loss progress mobile devices can be an excellent method of weight management.

3. Eating mindfully

Mindful eating is a discipline in which people pay attention to where and how they eat their meals. This method allows people to enjoy their food while also maintaining a healthy weight.

Because most people have busy lifestyles, they frequently eat on the go, in the car, while working at their desks, or while watching television. As a result, many people are ignorant of the food they consume.

4. Eating protein for breakfast

Protein can help people feel full by regulating appetite hormones. This is mostly due to a decrease in ghrelin, the hunger hormone, and an increase in the satiety hormones peptide YY, GLP-1, and cholecystokinin.

According to research on young adults, the hormonal consequences of having a high-protein breakfast can last for several hours.

5. Cutting back on sugar and refined carbohydrates

The Western diet is becoming increasingly heavy in added sugars, which has been linked to obesity, even when the sugar is consumed in beverages rather than food.

Refined carbohydrates are highly processed foods that are lacking fiber and other nutrients. White rice, bread, and pasta are examples.

These meals digest quickly and quickly convert to glucose.