Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

How to Lose Weight Naturally and Quickly

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 04:13 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
How to Lose Weight Naturally and Quickly

While there are numerous diets, pills, and meal replacement plans claiming to guarantee rapid weight loss, the majority of them lack scientific evidence. There are, however, some scientifically based weight-management strategies.

These tactics include exercise, counting calories, fasting, and lowering the number of carbohydrates in the diet.

Weight loss methods supported by scientific research include the following:

1. intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting (IF) is a type of eating pattern that involves regular short-term fasts and eating meals in a shorter time span during the day.

Several studies have found that short-term intermittent fasting (up to 24 weeks) leads to weight loss in overweight people.

2. Tracking your diet and exercise

If someone wants to reduce weight, they should be conscious of everything they eat and drink on a daily basis. The most effective approach to accomplish this is to keep note of everything they eat in a journal or an online meal tracker.

In 2017, researchers predicted that there would be 3.7 billion health app downloads by the end of the year. Diet, physical exercise, and weight loss apps were among the most popular. This is not without cause, as measuring physical activity and weight loss progress mobile devices can be an excellent method of weight management.

3. Eating mindfully

Mindful eating is a discipline in which people pay attention to where and how they eat their meals. This method allows people to enjoy their food while also maintaining a healthy weight.

Because most people have busy lifestyles, they frequently eat on the go, in the car, while working at their desks, or while watching television. As a result, many people are ignorant of the food they consume.

4. Eating protein for breakfast

Protein can help people feel full by regulating appetite hormones. This is mostly due to a decrease in ghrelin, the hunger hormone, and an increase in the satiety hormones peptide YY, GLP-1, and cholecystokinin.

According to research on young adults, the hormonal consequences of having a high-protein breakfast can last for several hours.

5. Cutting back on sugar and refined carbohydrates

The Western diet is becoming increasingly heavy in added sugars, which has been linked to obesity, even when the sugar is consumed in beverages rather than food.

Refined carbohydrates are highly processed foods that are lacking fiber and other nutrients. White rice, bread, and pasta are examples.

These meals digest quickly and quickly convert to glucose.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

6 High protein foods for weight loss
15 mins ago
6 High protein foods beneficial for health

Eating proteins offers numerous advantages, including muscle building, weight loss, and feeling...
Coffee health benefits
43 mins ago
Here is why you shouldn’t stop consuming your daily dose of coffee

Morning coffee, specifically the black one can serve multiple health benefits that...
UNICEF provides medical care
1 hour ago
UNICEF provides medical care to 40,000 newborn

As many as 40,000 newborns received medical care and 1,150 pre-term babies...
Use This Mango Pulp Mask To Get Clear Pimple Free Skin
1 day ago
Use This Mango Pulp Mask To Get Clear Pimple Free Skin

Acne can have serious psychological consequences, especially for a person who is...
Over 72,000 Health, Frontline Workers Vaccinated Against Covid-19 In Pakistan: NCOC
2 days ago
Govt To grant COVID-19 risk allowance to health workers

The health ministry has decided to offer COVID-19 risk allowance only to...
What are the impacts of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine?
2 days ago
Another supply of 2 Million doses of Sinovac Vaccine to reach by July 5

Two million doses of China’s Sinovac vaccines will be flown in from...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

SNGPL’s profit
2 mins ago
SNGPL’s profit rise 69% in first quarter of FY21

KARACHI: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL's) posted a net profit...
India’s terror-financing
15 mins ago
Pakistan to take up India’s terror-financing issue at international level: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will take up the issue of India’s terror-financing at the...
6 High protein foods for weight loss
15 mins ago
6 High protein foods beneficial for health

Eating proteins offers numerous advantages, including muscle building, weight loss, and feeling...
Envious And Enemies of Pakistan Collude To Disrupt CPEC: Asim Saleem
18 mins ago
Envious And Enemies of Pakistan Collude To Disrupt CPEC: Asim Saleem

Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. Gen. (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that...