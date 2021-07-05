Double Click 728 x 90
“Kate is increasingly looking like a Queen’’ says Judi James

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 03:45 pm
Judi James

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, possesses all of the qualities of a future Queen of England.

The Duchess of Cambridge, according to body language expert Judi James, will do wonders for the royal.

She told Express UK, “Kate is increasingly looking like a Queen who will leave her mark, albeit quietly and politely and in a non-controversial way.

Kate has been “slow and steady” in establishing her impact, she added.

“She is not a disrupter and looks unlikely to set about changing the traditions or behaviours of the Firm,” Judi claimed.

“But, during the past year, she has been emerging slowly but steadily as a campaigner in her own right as well as one of a very tight and evenly-balanced team of two with her husband.”

Judi went on to explain that Kate is a natural at expressing herself.

“Kate’s skills as a performer have seen her doing some professional-looking pieces to camera as well as some endearingly natural-looking selfie-style or Zoom chats.

“Her confidence signals are on the increase and she appears to be showing signs of being willing to take on some of the big hitters on the world stage in terms of promoting her causes, so she may be a Queen who uses her voice and her world audience for active good works and campaigns,” she added.

