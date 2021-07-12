Kate Middleton looks stunning as she watches the Wimbledon men’s final

Kate Middleton, a tennis lover, and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club took her father Michael Middleton to Wimbledon to see Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini compete in the men’s final.

On Sunday, the Serbian superstar claimed the Wimbledon cup for the sixth time after defeating Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in a nail-biting match. He also won his 20th Grand Slam championship as a result of the victory.

For the final day of the tournament, the Duchess of Cambridge, who is usually accompanied by her husband Prince William, brought her father Michael Middleton.

Kate looked stunning in a Beulah London baby pink belted dress, cream Aldo shoes, and a colorful face mask for the event. The mother of three giggled as she participated in a Mexican wave.

Previously, Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William – the Duke of Cambridge – attended the women’s final on Saturday.

Kate Middleton was all smiles as she attended the women’s Wimbledon final, won by Ash Barty, with Prince William after coming out of self-isolation.

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton glowed as she presented Ashleigh Barty with the trophy following her triumph over Karolina Pliskova at Centre Court.