Saba Qamar transformed her hair in red, fans get shocked

A well-known actress of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Saba Qamar has gone viral on social media because of her hair transformation.

Took to her Instagram, Saba shared her new look as she dyes her hair in red. While posting pictures she wrote, “Red hair, in my opinion, is dangerous”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman)

In the pictures, the Baaghi actress can be seen shooting in a red dress in Turkey.

While the photos posted by the actress are being liked by the fans, the actress is being advised to dye her hair red so that she will never do such hair again in the future.

Saba looks very active on social media and often shares photos and videos on Instagram about her family, friends, and new projects.