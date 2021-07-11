Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Saba Qamar transformed her hair in red, fans get shocked

Raba NoorWeb Editor

11th Jul, 2021. 10:46 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Saba Qamar

A well-known actress of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Saba Qamar has gone viral on social media because of her hair transformation.

Took to her Instagram, Saba shared her new look as she dyes her hair in red. While posting pictures she wrote, “Red hair, in my opinion, is dangerous”

Take a look:

In the pictures, the Baaghi actress can be seen shooting in a red dress in Turkey.

While the photos posted by the actress are being liked by the fans, the actress is being advised to dye her hair red so that she will never do such hair again in the future.

Saba looks very active on social media and often shares photos and videos on Instagram about her family, friends, and new projects.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

BOL Beats Ishq Hoya teaser
3 hours ago
Subhan on BOL Beats sings exactly like Atif Aslam! Watch Video

BOL Beats is back with another soulful track Ishq Hoya for its season 1...
Jannat Mirza TikTok followers
7 hours ago
Jannat Mirza reaches 16 million followers on TikTok

Popular social media sensation Jannat Mirza has crossed 16 million followers on...
Khaby Lame
8 hours ago
Khaby Lame – Know More About This Viral King Of Expressions

Khaby Lame, the viral and the second-most-followed TikTok creator, is widely known...
BOL Beats Ishq Hoya teaser
8 hours ago
This Guy Singing “Ishq Hoya” From BOL Beats Exactly Like Atif Aslam Will Make Your Day

After releasing some magnificent hits, BOL Beats is back with another soulful...
Hassan Hayat Khan Instagram
11 hours ago
Hassan Hayat Khan Pens A Beautiful Note For His Newly-Born Daughter

Pakistani showbiz couple, Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat Khan welcomed their first...
Kompal
23 hours ago
Kompal Iqbal Posts a Lovely Throwback Picture of Her Engagement Ceremony

Kompal Iqbal is a talented actress and model with a lot of...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Novak Djokovic
2 mins ago
Novak Djokovic wins record-equilling 20th Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic beat fighting Matteo Berrettini of Italy in four sets to...
Indian Delta virus
13 mins ago
Indian delta virus, a threat in the resumption of economic activities

The members of G20 countries have declared the Indian Delta Virus a...
Delta (Covid-19)
22 mins ago
20 Delta variant of COVID-19 cases reported in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: In the last 24 hours 20 cases of the Delta (Indian)...
Octopus
44 mins ago
Octopus with transparent skin caught on camera, video went viral

People have been fascinated by a video of a glass octopus captured...